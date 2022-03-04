PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $87.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

