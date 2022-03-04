Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.31

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 75073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,799 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

