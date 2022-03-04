Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $944,431.58

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $944,431.58 and approximately $324,485.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

