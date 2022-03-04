Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.45

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 1411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $718.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 188,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

