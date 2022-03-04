Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 257,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 122,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £4.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.
Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)
