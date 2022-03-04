PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 315.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 160,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PNNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 504,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,427. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

