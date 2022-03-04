Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

