Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. Pentair has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after buying an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

