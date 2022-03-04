Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

