Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $337,845.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50.

PEN traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,237. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

