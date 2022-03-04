PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $162.87. 145,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

