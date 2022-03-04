Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Up 91.7% in February

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMGYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.