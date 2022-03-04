Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.32%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

