Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Raises Dividend to GBX 125 Per Share

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.68) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,328 ($31.24) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,247 ($30.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,532.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,673.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.36) to GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

