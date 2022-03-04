Peter Anevski Sells 125,931 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $727,180.91.

On Friday, February 11th, Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

