PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Announces Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. PetIQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

