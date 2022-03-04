PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PetIQ by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

