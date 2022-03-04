PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

