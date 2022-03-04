PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

