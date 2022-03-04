Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 619,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,127. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Photronics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Photronics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Photronics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

