Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $135.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. 456,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,719.00 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 164,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

