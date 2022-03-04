Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

NYSE:PHD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 47,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,845. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

