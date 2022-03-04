Piper Sandler Weighs in on Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

