Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.