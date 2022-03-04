Piper Sandler Weighs in on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.