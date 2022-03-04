Platinum Group Metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,114% compared to the typical daily volume of 619 call options.

Shares of PLG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 2,426,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,149. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.85. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

