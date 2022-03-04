Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.63. 126,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.