Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,929. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

