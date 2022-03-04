Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.61. 155,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,062. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

