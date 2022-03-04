Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

