Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.95.

PLYA stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

