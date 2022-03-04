Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $596.66

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 596.66 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 655.50 ($8.80). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.98), with a volume of 1,597,242 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.12) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.94).

Get Playtech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 667.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 596.66.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.