Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

