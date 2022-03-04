Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 339,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 189.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

