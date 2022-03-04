Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 275327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%.

PRCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

