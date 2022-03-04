Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Powered Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,934 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Powered Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 651,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Powered Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 642,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Powered Brands by 1,336.5% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of Powered Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.