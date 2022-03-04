PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PowerSchool updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 31,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,977. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

