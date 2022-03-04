PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

