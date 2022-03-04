PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.24.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.63. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

