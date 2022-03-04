Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. 5,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.