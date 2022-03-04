Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.59. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$76.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.89.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

