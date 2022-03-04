Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

