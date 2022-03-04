Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

