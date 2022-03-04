Private Trust Co. NA Has $662,000 Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

