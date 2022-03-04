Private Trust Co. NA Sells 208 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.98 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

