ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ProAssurance has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.