Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $43.01. Progyny shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3,488 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,406 shares of company stock worth $19,355,714. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $40,901,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

