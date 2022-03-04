Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Shares of PGUUF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.03.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.