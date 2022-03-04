ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 7.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.38 and last traded at $170.14. Approximately 4,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

