Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 3.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.